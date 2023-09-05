Stifel Nicolaus Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $450.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.39.

MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.24 and its 200-day moving average is $306.34. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total value of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total value of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,735,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

