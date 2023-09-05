Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $5,002,716.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,810,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

