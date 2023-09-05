CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get CSP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSP

CSP Price Performance

CSPI stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.12.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

CSP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,989.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,186.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $43,574.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 615,829 shares in the company, valued at $8,941,837.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,300 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,989.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 608,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,186.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,841 shares of company stock worth $380,334 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSP by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSP by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.