Truist Financial Cuts HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target to $34.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.
HashiCorp Stock Down 5.2 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at HashiCorp
In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 5,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $150,606.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,356.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,787 shares of company stock worth $7,032,005 in the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
