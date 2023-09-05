Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Northland Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.69.

Shares of NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

