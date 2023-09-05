Northland Securities Cuts Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Price Target to $6.00

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SOL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Emeren Group stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $197.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.06. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 75,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $271,641.67. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,135,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,248,692.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 486,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,158. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,063,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 452,902 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 178,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

