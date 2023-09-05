DA Davidson Boosts A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target to $66.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $880.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

