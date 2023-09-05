MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $430.00 at Truist Financial

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $420.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.39.

MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $147,735,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

