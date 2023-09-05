Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Lowered to C$227.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFCZF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

About Intact Financial

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $140.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.55. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

