WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $1.90 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that WidePoint will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
