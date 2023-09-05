WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $1.90 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that WidePoint will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.