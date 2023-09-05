Scotiabank Boosts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 1.9 %

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Shares of OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

