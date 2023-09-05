Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $113.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

