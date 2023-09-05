TD Securities Downgrades BCE (TSE:BCE) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$58.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$61.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.29.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at C$56.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16. BCE has a 12 month low of C$54.62 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The firm has a market cap of C$51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.35.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2405207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.967 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 153.57%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.