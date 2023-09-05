TD Securities Downgrades BCE (TSE:BCE) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$58.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$61.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.29.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2405207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.967 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 153.57%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
