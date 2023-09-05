Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $950.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $838.86.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $872.52 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

