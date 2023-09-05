Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIEN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.35.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,010 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ciena by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,119,000 after acquiring an additional 907,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ciena by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 8.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

