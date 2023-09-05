Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $86.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.39.

Elastic Stock Up 20.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

NYSE:ESTC opened at $74.27 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $453,229.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,798 shares in the company, valued at $12,096,297.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

