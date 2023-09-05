Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Get Ferguson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $164.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 168.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.