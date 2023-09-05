Oppenheimer Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $990.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $900.00 to $990.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $838.86.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.5 %

AVGO stock opened at $872.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

