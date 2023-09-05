Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.