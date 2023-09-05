Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

