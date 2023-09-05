American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.1 %

AEL stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

