Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE AMBC opened at $13.16 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $596.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 111.98% and a return on equity of 41.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

