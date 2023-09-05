StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AIRI opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

