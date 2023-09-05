First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FAF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of FAF opened at $63.24 on Friday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 91.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

