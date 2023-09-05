ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

