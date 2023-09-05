Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $46,764.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $97,488. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.