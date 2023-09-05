Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $2.28 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $134.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

