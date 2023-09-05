Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $210.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.35. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $141.80 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

