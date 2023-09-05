Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Repsol Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Repsol had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.29. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading

