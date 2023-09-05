Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
Shares of Raffles Medical Group stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Raffles Medical Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02.
Raffles Medical Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Raffles Medical Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Raffles Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raffles Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.