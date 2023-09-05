Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of Raffles Medical Group stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Raffles Medical Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02.

Raffles Medical Group Company Profile

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, radiotherapy, and dental services.

