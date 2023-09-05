Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.97.
Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1471 dividend. This is an increase from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
