Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) PT Lowered to $25.90

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CLSA from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Qifu Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Qifu Technology Dividend Announcement

QFIN stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Qifu Technology has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.