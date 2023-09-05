Citigroup Upgrades Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Aramark has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Aramark by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

