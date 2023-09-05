PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $636.15 million, a P/E ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,024.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

