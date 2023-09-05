BCE (NYSE:BCE) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCE. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.84.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE BCE opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 154.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in BCE by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BCE by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.