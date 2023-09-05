Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FFIC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flushing Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of FFIC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

