Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BDRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $28.10.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

