Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $185.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $130.27 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $128.48 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

