Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,747,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,472,000 after purchasing an additional 362,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

