Raymond James Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $200.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DG. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $130.27 on Friday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $128.48 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,138,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,130 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4,202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 80,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

