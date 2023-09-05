Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

EOSE opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $515.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,199 shares of company stock worth $88,824. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 77,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

