J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $154.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.23.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.57. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -838.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,447,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

