Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.