Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.98.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $27.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,700 shares of company stock worth $7,160,748. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

