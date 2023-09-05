StockNews.com Lowers Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.35. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,876,000 after purchasing an additional 113,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,099,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,827,000 after acquiring an additional 42,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 88,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,943,000 after purchasing an additional 159,040 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

