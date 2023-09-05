StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.28.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

