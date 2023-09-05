StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.28.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.