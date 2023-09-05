Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.