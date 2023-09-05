Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.49.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
