Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

