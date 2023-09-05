Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Desktop Metal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.