Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.