Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

Shares of CBD opened at $0.96 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the first quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

