StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on X. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,974 shares of company stock worth $2,938,317 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,230,000 after buying an additional 792,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after acquiring an additional 311,836 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,479,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 589,200 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

